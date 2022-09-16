 Skip to content

Fisher Online update for 16 September 2022

Open Beta is available now

Share · View all patches · Build 9532564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello friends. I invite you to open beta testing of the updated game client.
In this beta test, you are invited to try a new system of lighting, shadows, color correction stack, vegetation rendering (trees and grass) and performance. The changes affected all locations, but all new technological improvements were implemented for testing at the Danube location.

This beta version is open in order to identify possible critical rendering errors on some video cards or computer configurations at the testing stage and fix them in advance.

Therefore, no matter what computer you have, switch to the beta version, go to the location "Danube" and report on how your graphics card and processor behave. I am interested in any data - is there a drop in performance, is there any improvement, maybe there are graphical errors or black textures somewhere.

In addition, a new color correction control menu has been implemented in the beta version, many player animations and other improvements have been fixed according to your reports.

Changed depots in open_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9532564
theFisher Online Content Depot 1094781
Open link