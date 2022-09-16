-
Practice mode collision boundaries are now visible also in checkpoint 5-3 after the player has completed the whole game. It's the one where the path is hidden under the snow.
Modified the trigger zone of the second boat at the end of the last checkpoint. The boat is triggered a tiny bit later now and it doesn't depend so much on the direction you are coming from.
Added menu missing localizations from the previous updates
How I learned to Skate update for 16 September 2022
Small patch
