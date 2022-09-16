 Skip to content

How I learned to Skate update for 16 September 2022

Small patch

  • Practice mode collision boundaries are now visible also in checkpoint 5-3 after the player has completed the whole game. It's the one where the path is hidden under the snow.

  • Modified the trigger zone of the second boat at the end of the last checkpoint. The boat is triggered a tiny bit later now and it doesn't depend so much on the direction you are coming from.

  • Added menu missing localizations from the previous updates

