Hotfix v352.39274

This patch helps everyone who has experienced seeing different challenges on spawn, that didn't seem to track and stayed at 0. You should now always see the challenge with the lowest level prerequisite, in the widget when spawning. For more info, open the Progression Screen, which can be found on the Spawn Menu (or when pressing Escape during play) between the backpack icon and soldier customisation button.

Fixed challenge progress widget showing the wrong challenges on spawn (and therefore they would not be tracked / stay at 0)

Improvements to first person weapon sounds

Improvements to footsteps sound volume

When selecting Advanced custom match options you now get a big red warning

Removed unnecessary logging, might improve performance a bit