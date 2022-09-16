Roadmap Update

Hey Parksters,

It’s release week and first of all, we want to thank you for playing You Suck at Parking™ at launch. We got to see some amazing streams and cool screenshots and we loved it!

A lot of you requested more information about the roadmap of the game, and have raised concerns about its live aspect. We want to provide some milestones in this post today which hopefully will reassure you about YSAP’s future, and give some clarity about our ambitions for the game.

September 28th

First Level Rotation

We have more multiplayer levels in store for you! Every two weeks, the 20 levels in the rotation will change to provide even more challenge and diversity for online players. Next up: we will ice up some levels because winter is coming.

October

Friend Parties

We’re currently finalizing this feature to allow for parties of 4 players with your Steam friends. It wasn’t ready to go for launch, and we want to make sure everything works properly before deploying it, especially for such a highly expected feature. It should be available next month.

Please note that you won’t be able to create cross-platform parties. You can learn more about the cross-platform aspect of the game here.

November

All new Multiplayer levels and Seasonal bundles

Exclusive bundles will drop for Halloween and Movember. You can also expect a whole bunch of new multiplayer levels that will test your parking skills like never before.

December

Season 2 and new biome

The Parking Pass Season 2 will start this December.

Around the same time, a whole new biome will be available, providing brand-new content in the campaign and new multiplayer levels. More on that later!

Stay tuned! For world premiere announcements, join our Discord server.