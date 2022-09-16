Mining Odyssey Patch 1.0.2
Balance changes
- Breaking a vein now gives an ore sample
- Mining animation speed increased
Quality of Life
- QWERTY now used for default shortcuts
- Ore veins now display a pulse visual effect from time to time to be more visible
- Tracker HUD now shrinks displays of ores that are not needed to complet current level
- Chromatic veins visual effect reworked to be more noticable
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the player was not affected by gravity anymore
- Fixed a bug linked to mouse exclusivity in tutorial
Changed files in this update