Mining Odyssey update for 16 September 2022

Mining Odyssey Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes

Balance changes
  • Breaking a vein now gives an ore sample
  • Mining animation speed increased
Quality of Life
  • QWERTY now used for default shortcuts
  • Ore veins now display a pulse visual effect from time to time to be more visible
  • Tracker HUD now shrinks displays of ores that are not needed to complet current level
  • Chromatic veins visual effect reworked to be more noticable
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the player was not affected by gravity anymore
  • Fixed a bug linked to mouse exclusivity in tutorial

