 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Platonic update for 16 September 2022

Small Bug Fixes 16/09

Share · View all patches · Build 9532225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 16/09/2022:

  • Updated the telescope texture in Universe to the new JWST Deep Field picture ;)
  • Fixed a bug where the plant gate in Air wouldn't save correctly sometimes
  • Fixed an issue with the Water elevator not showing correctly
  • Fixed an issue where you would respawn constantly in Air (let me know if it still happens!)
  • Fixed a bug where Universe wouldn't load properly
  • Minor collision improvements and bugfixes

Thanks to everyone reporting bugs, it still helps!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1737761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link