Small Bug Fixes 16/09

Patch Notes 16/09/2022:
- Updated the telescope texture in Universe to the new JWST Deep Field picture ;)
- Fixed a bug where the plant gate in Air wouldn't save correctly sometimes
- Fixed an issue with the Water elevator not showing correctly
- Fixed an issue where you would respawn constantly in Air (let me know if it still happens!)
- Fixed a bug where Universe wouldn't load properly
- Minor collision improvements and bugfixes
Thanks to everyone reporting bugs, it still helps!
Changed files in this update