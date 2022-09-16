 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 16 September 2022

Patch notes for v 0.58... again?

Share · View all patches · Build 9532216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

The day is FULL of work so I will keep this short:
-Railgun got a new charge mode, with damage buff etc
-Lowered cooldown for Alien Pistol
-Adjusted crosshairs to better reflect the shooting output.
-Bullets shot now randomize in a more circular way
-Increased the (short) Double Barrel spread again
-Tweaked N-16 Rifle animations
-Little changes here and there on some levels
-Things here... stuff there...

There's some really cool things on the way, I will detail more next patch.
Discord link just in case: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9
Until next time!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1534341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link