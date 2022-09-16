Patch notes for v 0.58... again?

Hi there!
The day is FULL of work so I will keep this short:
-Railgun got a new charge mode, with damage buff etc
-Lowered cooldown for Alien Pistol
-Adjusted crosshairs to better reflect the shooting output.
-Bullets shot now randomize in a more circular way
-Increased the (short) Double Barrel spread again
-Tweaked N-16 Rifle animations
-Little changes here and there on some levels
-Things here... stuff there...
There's some really cool things on the way, I will detail more next patch.
Discord link just in case: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9
Until next time!
Changed files in this update