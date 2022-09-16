Patch notes for v 0.58... again?

Hi there!

The day is FULL of work so I will keep this short:

-Railgun got a new charge mode, with damage buff etc

-Lowered cooldown for Alien Pistol

-Adjusted crosshairs to better reflect the shooting output.

-Bullets shot now randomize in a more circular way

-Increased the (short) Double Barrel spread again

-Tweaked N-16 Rifle animations

-Little changes here and there on some levels

-Things here... stuff there...

There's some really cool things on the way, I will detail more next patch.

Discord link just in case: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Until next time!