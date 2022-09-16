 Skip to content

Kainga update for 16 September 2022

Kainga Patch 0.6.32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
I'm happy to share a massive amount of gameplay changes, bugfixes and additions, including an in-game encyclopedia which a lot of people have been asking for.

Thanks for your support and patience while I improve and smooth the Kainga experience.
Take a look at just a handful of improvements below.

What's New?

Here's a look at just 15 things that have changed. For the full details on the massive amount of changes and fixes, check out the in-game changelog.

Additions:

  • Added an encyclopedia
  • Added optional objectives
  • Added birds, fish and butterflies
  • Added 3 new units and over a dozen new tech synergies
  • Added status effects to units

Major Changes:

  • Synergies can now be chosen like other techs
  • Memorized techs are no longer given at the start of a game
  • Split "Resources" techs into 2 groups, "Resources" and "Development" inspirations
  • Redid the tutorial
  • Improved structure placement and variety of AI towns

QoL Improvements:

  • Changed borders from spheres to cylinders
  • Greatly improved boat pathing
  • All structures can be deconstructed and reconstructed
  • Beasts now have banners to show which team they're on
  • Units can hop off of tamed beasts

There! Just a look at what's being improved. There's still work to be done, but I'm really happy with the progress.
And the next content update is right around the corner.
Until then!
-Kainga Dev

