Kainga Patch 0.6.32

Hello!
I'm happy to share a massive amount of gameplay changes, bugfixes and additions, including an in-game encyclopedia which a lot of people have been asking for.
Thanks for your support and patience while I improve and smooth the Kainga experience.
Take a look at just a handful of improvements below.
What's New?
Here's a look at just 15 things that have changed. For the full details on the massive amount of changes and fixes, check out the in-game changelog.
Additions:
- Added an encyclopedia
- Added optional objectives
- Added birds, fish and butterflies
- Added 3 new units and over a dozen new tech synergies
- Added status effects to units
Major Changes:
- Synergies can now be chosen like other techs
- Memorized techs are no longer given at the start of a game
- Split "Resources" techs into 2 groups, "Resources" and "Development" inspirations
- Redid the tutorial
- Improved structure placement and variety of AI towns
QoL Improvements:
- Changed borders from spheres to cylinders
- Greatly improved boat pathing
- All structures can be deconstructed and reconstructed
- Beasts now have banners to show which team they're on
- Units can hop off of tamed beasts
There! Just a look at what's being improved. There's still work to be done, but I'm really happy with the progress.
And the next content update is right around the corner.
Until then!
-Kainga Dev
Changed files in this update