Kainga Patch 0.6.32

Hello!

I'm happy to share a massive amount of gameplay changes, bugfixes and additions, including an in-game encyclopedia which a lot of people have been asking for.

Thanks for your support and patience while I improve and smooth the Kainga experience.

Take a look at just a handful of improvements below.

What's New?

Here's a look at just 15 things that have changed. For the full details on the massive amount of changes and fixes, check out the in-game changelog.

Additions:

Added an encyclopedia

Added optional objectives

Added birds, fish and butterflies

Added 3 new units and over a dozen new tech synergies

Added status effects to units

Major Changes:

Synergies can now be chosen like other techs

Memorized techs are no longer given at the start of a game

Split "Resources" techs into 2 groups, "Resources" and "Development" inspirations

Redid the tutorial

Improved structure placement and variety of AI towns

QoL Improvements:

Changed borders from spheres to cylinders

Greatly improved boat pathing

All structures can be deconstructed and reconstructed

Beasts now have banners to show which team they're on

Units can hop off of tamed beasts

There! Just a look at what's being improved. There's still work to be done, but I'm really happy with the progress.

And the next content update is right around the corner.

Until then!

-Kainga Dev