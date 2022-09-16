Patch Notes for 0.284

Hi everyone,

We're here with another batch of fixes for Hush Hush, hopefully squashing a few of those bugs that have been lingering. Here's what we've been up to this last week:

Fixed a bug that could cause some scenes to not reload properly if you reload them from within that same scene (for example, you're in Mio's first date and then you decide to load a save file that is also in the middle of Mio's first date)

Disabled the save/load button while in the middle of running a job or skill

Fixed the 'Like a Virgin', 'Wreathed in Light' and 'The Shadow's Embrace' in-game achievements

Imported new Lilianna assets for Mio's second date

Fixed a few typos and voiceover issues

Thanks for trying out our early access build of Hush Hush, and please let us know if you run into any bugs! Cheers,