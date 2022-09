Share · View all patches · Build 9532092 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 16:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Nulgath Saga Part II and TLAPD Collection 2022 are now available!

-fixed an issue with B.U.I.L.D. quests not dropping their items

-fixed an issue with pirates and rangers with default weapons being generated

-minor UI fixes for quest panels

-added screen vignette option