Update Post-Launch v1.1 & Patch Notes - Roll On Dice

Hello to everyone,
I'm glad to announce that the first update post-launch patch v1.1 of Roll On Dice is live now!
Here is the patch notes:
- Added 8 Achievements (visible in Achievements list)
--> A quick note: If you have already finished the game, for the Fifth and Last World achievement you will need to finish the last level one more time in order to unlock it
- Steam Cloud integration
- Fixed UI issues (cut logo and titles) with 21:9 format
- Fixed UI possible overlap in Menus
- Fixed a misleading Level Design I - 7 level
- Added a Restart action in game, where you can now directly restart a level by simply maintaining R key (Keyboard) / Right Shoulder button (Gamepad - example RB on a Xbox Controller)
--> Adding this new action to "Controls" submenu for information
Have fun,
Thank you,
Stephane
(Edalbung)
