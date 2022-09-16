 Skip to content

Roll On Dice update for 16 September 2022

Update Post-Launch v1.1 & Patch Notes - Roll On Dice

Share · View all patches · Build 9531929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello to everyone,

I'm glad to announce that the first update post-launch patch v1.1 of Roll On Dice is live now!

Here is the patch notes:

  • Added 8 Achievements (visible in Achievements list)
    --> A quick note: If you have already finished the game, for the Fifth and Last World achievement you will need to finish the last level one more time in order to unlock it
  • Steam Cloud integration
  • Fixed UI issues (cut logo and titles) with 21:9 format
  • Fixed UI possible overlap in Menus
  • Fixed a misleading Level Design I - 7 level
  • Added a Restart action in game, where you can now directly restart a level by simply maintaining R key (Keyboard) / Right Shoulder button (Gamepad - example RB on a Xbox Controller)
    --> Adding this new action to "Controls" submenu for information

Have fun,

Thank you,
Stephane
(Edalbung)

