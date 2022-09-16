Update Post-Launch v1.1 & Patch Notes - Roll On Dice

Share · View all patches · Build 9531929 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 16:52:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello to everyone,

I'm glad to announce that the first update post-launch patch v1.1 of Roll On Dice is live now!

Here is the patch notes:

Added 8 Achievements (visible in Achievements list)

--> A quick note: If you have already finished the game, for the Fifth and Last World achievement you will need to finish the last level one more time in order to unlock it

--> A quick note: If you have already finished the game, for the Fifth and Last World achievement you will need to finish the last level one more time in order to unlock it Steam Cloud integration

Fixed UI issues (cut logo and titles) with 21:9 format

Fixed UI possible overlap in Menus

Fixed a misleading Level Design I - 7 level

Added a Restart action in game, where you can now directly restart a level by simply maintaining R key (Keyboard) / Right Shoulder button (Gamepad - example RB on a Xbox Controller)

--> Adding this new action to "Controls" submenu for information

Have fun,

Thank you,

Stephane

(Edalbung)