Patch Notes v.1.4.16

I found a place that can make you stuck, so I fixed that so you won't be stuck.
If you're interested in trying out chapter 2, please refer to this article, thank you!
V.1.4.16
- Changed the altar in the P temple to have an indicator.
- Minor bugfix in P temple and O temple.
- Bugfix P-3a and p-3d altar coin not correctly work in the right position.
- Fixed Text in weight Puzzle.
- Fixed P-3c teleport not assigned properly.
- Fixed relic in Cirno temple event priority not properly assigned.
Changed depots in ch2cbt branch