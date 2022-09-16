Patch Notes v.1.4.16

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I found a place that can make you stuck, so I fixed that so you won't be stuck.

If you're interested in trying out chapter 2, please refer to this article, thank you!

V.1.4.16

Changed the altar in the P temple to have an indicator.

Minor bugfix in P temple and O temple.

Bugfix P-3a and p-3d altar coin not correctly work in the right position.

Fixed Text in weight Puzzle.

Fixed P-3c teleport not assigned properly.

Fixed relic in Cirno temple event priority not properly assigned.

