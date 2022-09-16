 Skip to content

Oracle of Forgotten Testament update for 16 September 2022

Patch Notes v.1.4.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9531845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I found a place that can make you stuck, so I fixed that so you won't be stuck.
If you're interested in trying out chapter 2, please refer to this article, thank you!

V.1.4.16

  • Changed the altar in the P temple to have an indicator.
  • Minor bugfix in P temple and O temple.
  • Bugfix P-3a and p-3d altar coin not correctly work in the right position.
  • Fixed Text in weight Puzzle.
  • Fixed P-3c teleport not assigned properly.
  • Fixed relic in Cirno temple event priority not properly assigned.

Changed depots in ch2cbt branch

View more data in app history for build 9531845
Oracle of Forgotten Testament Content Depot 786511
