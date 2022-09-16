 Skip to content

Unmatched: Digital Edition update for 16 September 2022

Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.0.3 is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!
[Fix] Hiding the opponent's card in the Tutorial has been fixed.
[Fix] Prophecy card has been fixed.
[Fix] Prophecy card is now displayed correctly.
[Fix] Issue causing 2v2 games to freeze after defeating one of the AI players has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the game to freeze after dealing damage to the opponent has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the game to freeze during sending feedback has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the online game to freeze after playing "Voyage to the Valley of the Giant Snakes" card has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the game to freeze after playing "Maxnome Foe" card with no card in the deck has been fixed.
[Fix] Issue causing the game to freeze after undoing actions during a fight has been fixed.
[Fix] Buttons in Credits Window have been fixed.
[Fix] The upper panel of the interface is now displayed correctly while skipping the replay.
[Fix] Issue causing the game to freeze (and crash in some instances) after skipping replay has been fixed.

