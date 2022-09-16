New Build!

Experimental Hall

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. When you start up the game you will notice a new Experimental button in the main menu. It will allow you to go directly to the Experimental Hall, which is now unlocked from the start of your game.

The Voiceless

We’ve also iterated on the combat with the whip enemy, now renamed the Voiceless. You can fight her in the Experimental Hall.

Elemental Interaction Improvements

Many of the elemental interactions have gone through improvements, changes, and fixes. They're available for testing through the Environmental Spell Interactions portal in the Experimental Hall.

New Banter

There’s now new banter between characters in the WIP Winter 2, Forest 2, and Desert 2 levels. You can enter those levels through portals in the Experimental Hall.

Interactions in New Levels

In regards to the Winter, Forest, and Desert levels, we’ve also added the spell-specific elemental interactions to them, as well as some new enemies.

New Weapons

Also in this update, we’ve further improved the collectible weapons system so that different weapons can have different animation sets.

