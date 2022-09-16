European Heritage Days 2022

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, which will take place on September 17 and 18, 2022, we are rolling out a major update to the virtual visit of the Assemblée nationale.
Additions and improvements
Below is the list of the main additions and improvements made by this update
New places to explore:
- The "fronton de l'Assemblée nationale"
- The "Grande rotonde"
- The "rotonde d'Alechinsky"
- The "salle des Fêtes"
- The "galerie des Tapisseries"
- The "salle des Pas perdus"
- The "salle des Quatre-Colonnes"
- The "jardin des Quatre-Colonnes"
- The "salle des Conférences"
- The "salon Zao Wou-Ki"
New Features:
- Multiplayer: Added group visits, allowing you to visit the Assemblée nationale with other visitors
- Success: Added 8 achievements to unlock
- Interactive map: Find your position on the map and quickly teleport from one room to another
- Points of interest: Added new explanatory points of interest, especially in new rooms
Content improvement:
- Interfaces: Graphical overhaul of menus
- Controls: Better support for VR gamepads and controllers
Changed files in this update