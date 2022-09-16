 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Visite virtuelle de l'Assemblée nationale update for 16 September 2022

European Heritage Days 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9531699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, which will take place on September 17 and 18, 2022, we are rolling out a major update to the virtual visit of the Assemblée nationale.

Additions and improvements

Below is the list of the main additions and improvements made by this update

New places to explore:

  • The "fronton de l'Assemblée nationale"
  • The "Grande rotonde"
  • The "rotonde d'Alechinsky"
  • The "salle des Fêtes"
  • The "galerie des Tapisseries"
  • The "salle des Pas perdus"
  • The "salle des Quatre-Colonnes"
  • The "jardin des Quatre-Colonnes"
  • The "salle des Conférences"
  • The "salon Zao Wou-Ki"

New Features:

  • Multiplayer: Added group visits, allowing you to visit the Assemblée nationale with other visitors
  • Success: Added 8 achievements to unlock
  • Interactive map: Find your position on the map and quickly teleport from one room to another
  • Points of interest: Added new explanatory points of interest, especially in new rooms

Content improvement:

  • Interfaces: Graphical overhaul of menus
  • Controls: Better support for VR gamepads and controllers

Changed files in this update

Depot 1753401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link