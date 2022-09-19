Update - September 19, 2022

This is a smallish update that follows up the Combat update from last month. It ties up a bunch of loose ends from that update.

The main visible aspect of the update involves animations for the player hand. No longer is the player's arm/hand rather static most of the time. There are new animations for various held equipment items and some subtle animation when the player is just walking around with their hand raised while holding a piece of equipment.

Combat has been re-balanced some, and a variety of bugs (combat and unrelated) have been fixed, to keep the amount of jankiness and 'buggy mess' in the game low. Also, a number of sound fx for the new alien species have been remade. Tool tips have been added for the equipped items bar at the lower edge of the UI.