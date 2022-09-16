Share · View all patches · Build 9531649 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Here is the latest hot fix!

WASD movement should now work with the inventory keyring

Leg item now correctly disappearing from inventory when used

Chase sequence boss and using orb now works correctly

Black bars in inventory in candle room now fixed

Orb now working correctly in end boss fight

Floating Eye now correctly working

Sword and Shield rebalanced and fixed shield break animations

First boss reward now showing correct "sold out marker"

Elise "Note and book" interaction, text staying on screen fixed

Elise can now be hit correctly with all weapons

Defence now correctly applying on white dress when load game

Alisa holding Hammer wounded animations fixed

Make-up now showing correctly in Chase Boss Battle

Many Javelin (weapon) fixes

Lower Corridor music plays correctly when traversing to other rooms

Alisa's hand clipping through camera in pre-endboss-cutscene when holding HMG (Weapon) fixed

Dodging while dead, should be fixed now

Getting hit when dodging could make you fall on the ground, fixed

Trap (weapon) audio fixed

Run while setting trap fixed

Weapon control during some cutscenes fixed

increased Fireball damage

Auto-aim during waves game and endboss should now work correctly

Cherub item now correctly working during endboss fight

New Game Plus capped to level 9 (savegames that are currently at a higher level will keep it's level until the end and transform into level 9 afterwards)

Re-pickup of cone hat while puzzle is finished, fixed

Another attempt to fix the Male Garden Sentinels and Horses is done, hopefully it's fixed now

Some bugs that were reported weren't found during testing and hopefully other bugs that got fixed, fixed these all together.

Make sure you are playing with Steam turned on, if you play without steam turned on, the game will crash when you receive an achievement.

Have fun! : )