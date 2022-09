Share · View all patches · Build 9531588 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 15:09:48 UTC by Wendy

Hello Soldiers,

Beware, the war will soon become a reality!

This update brings a ton of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. It also brings achievements to the game!

If you have found a bug or can give feedback on the game, please, contact us here on the forums or using the in-game menu.

Thank you for your support. We need to stay together to survive the battle ahead.