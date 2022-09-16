Update 1.94 released! ...with a new map!

Hey Runners!
In today's release, we want to highlight a new map called SWAN RIVER based on a community map of the same name originally developed by a Runner named Trudin in the workshop. We contacted him and he agreed right away that we can adapt it to be included among the various game modes. Again, thanks for the opportunity!
The original map was designed to be played with the Edelweiss DLC so we needed to convert it for Vanilla. A few days ago, we thought that why wouldn't we make the map playable in Vanilla Invasion AND in WW2 Invasion after all? So here we go, we have the first map included in both!
If you guys want to give Trudin a thumbs up on the map, feel free to leave him a message under his project here!
The map is also playable in Dominance PvP and while mentioning this gamemode, it'll be time to organize the next PvP session for those who are interested. Usually events are being organized in Discord!
We also reworked the Man vs. Zombies gamemode as a pre-Halloween release by adding difficulty progression relying on monster difficulty increasing across the campaign, rather than controlling the difficulty through the overall amount of enemies. Therefore, no more high tier mobs in the first stage but quite a few of them in later stages!
For a complete list of changes, please check the changelog below!
changelog v1.94:
- maps: few fixes here and there
- maps: new conquest 19 bases map "Swan River" added in invasion and quick match for Vanilla and Edelweiss
- vehicles: new defense structure added, the missile launcher, only in the Swan River map
- vehicles: sandbags are not repairable anymore
- vehicles: made mortar ammunition crates sensitive to vehicle bumps
- vehicles: FT-Croc model slightly reworked
- vehicles: Legion has now significantly more steer smoothening for easier turning handling
- weapons: disarming a Claymore now doesn't make the item vanish anymore, but returns the Claymore resource instead
- weapons: disarming an AT mine (dominance/minimodes) now doesn't make the item vanish anymore, but returns the AT mine resource instead
- weapons: missing FT-Croc flamethrower projectile burned ground particle effect added
- weapons: FT-Croc flamethrower main weapon has now infinite ammo but added a cooldown
- weapons: Patrol ship mortar slightly reworked
- weapons: C4 shaking effect reduced by 25%
- weapons: fixed the Golden MP5SD not being tagged as rare weapon properly
- weapons: added AI burst time logic to most vehicle MGs
- calls: increase the reveal time of the GPS Laptop call from 10 to 20 seconds
- scripts: fixed an issue where the sandbags could still be repaired by the repair vehicle/crane
- script: added invisible mine fields for the Dry Enclave map to make the player focus on the objective
- dominance: Swan River map added to the dominance rotation with 2 substages
- dominance: Model29 secondary from vanilla added
- dominance: stock sniper rifles don't 100% kill anymore but have a smaller chance to make only 90% damage instead
- dominance: stun duration reduced by 33%
- dominance: fixed a script issue where the leading faction wasn't shown properly (countdown text in faction color)
- dominance: fixed a script issue which ended in a round tied even if one faction had more bases then the enemy at the end of the round
- dominance: added bandage to the supply quad
- dominance: fixed crash when using the VFS MG
- man vs. world: added dedicated medical crates that always spawn 1-2 bandages
- man vs. world: stun animation time reduced by 50% for players
- man vs. zombies: added dedicated medical crates that always spawn 1-2 bandages
- man vs. zombies: high rank zombies spawn score increases throughout the campaign
- man vs. zombies: doubled the damage of the Desert Eagle to be more effective especially against higher tier zombies
- man vs. zombies: multiplied the damage of the Claymore by a factor of 4
- man vs. zombies: increased the damage of the M202 by 36%, price halved
- man vs. zombies: damage of the Microgun increased significantly, price increased by 20%
- man vs. zombies: adjusted the RP income and added a RP gain per kill
- man vs. zombies: stun animation time reduced by 50% for players and 25% for enemies
- modding: added disarm_instance_class and disarm_instance_key (see e.g. claymore.projectile)
- modding: added cooldown_start and cooldown_end as weapon parameters (see e.g. patrol_ship_mortar.weapon)
- misc: issue with model swap happening out of camera frustum fixed
- misc: potential crash with remote detonable grenades fixed
- misc: fixed repair_rate parameter of the hesco barrier to be in the wrong tag
- misc: added destructible fences in vanilla
- misc: added destructible fences in Pacific
- misc: extended the destructible fences to also include security fences
- misc: swimming character can't be stunned anymore
- misc: added dayphase to online sync to prevent apparent day time shifting in long matches
- misc: deployable GL now has a dedicated map marker
- misc: TOW's map marker size decreased by 30%
- misc: fixed number of animations being limited to 1000
- misc: changed the way items are saved
- misc: removed a specific file existence check when loading the game when not running in debugmode
