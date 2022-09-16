Update 1.94 released! ...with a new map!

Hey Runners!

In today's release, we want to highlight a new map called SWAN RIVER based on a community map of the same name originally developed by a Runner named Trudin in the workshop. We contacted him and he agreed right away that we can adapt it to be included among the various game modes. Again, thanks for the opportunity!

The original map was designed to be played with the Edelweiss DLC so we needed to convert it for Vanilla. A few days ago, we thought that why wouldn't we make the map playable in Vanilla Invasion AND in WW2 Invasion after all? So here we go, we have the first map included in both!

If you guys want to give Trudin a thumbs up on the map, feel free to leave him a message under his project here!

The map is also playable in Dominance PvP and while mentioning this gamemode, it'll be time to organize the next PvP session for those who are interested. Usually events are being organized in Discord!

We also reworked the Man vs. Zombies gamemode as a pre-Halloween release by adding difficulty progression relying on monster difficulty increasing across the campaign, rather than controlling the difficulty through the overall amount of enemies. Therefore, no more high tier mobs in the first stage but quite a few of them in later stages!

For a complete list of changes, please check the changelog below!

Keep on Running,

your Osumia Games

changelog v1.94: