Weekly Update, Alpha 1.0.2

Greetings Alchemists!

First of all, I want to thank the involvement of the community with the bug report and feedback, your help is very important for the project to move forward.

These are the changes that you will find in this new version (Beta 1.0.2):

Bugs fixed and improvements

The counter book now also has an exit button.

Fixed a bug that caused it to rain inside the swamp house.

Fixed various bugs related to entering seasonal events.

Spring Event Fixes: The position of some easter eggs has been readjusted for easier access.

Fixed some conflicting sectors in the swamp level where some players would get stuck.

Crossing the swamp cave should now be easier.

Translations and texts

Russian translation has been updated, thanks to Hy60koshk!

The language switcher in the options menu should now work correctly.

Miscellaneous corrections in some texts.

I am aware that there are still many reported bugs that are not yet fixed, during the next few weeks I will be working to fix them.

Preparing the new content

For the next few weeks I am going to focus my time on creating furniture sets for our house and garden. The idea is to create several thematic sets to add variety to the game, each of the sets will be composed of: Bed, Garden entrance, Fences, Store Table, Chairs, Shelf, Chest, Wardrobe, Lighting, Planters, Fountains, Chair and bench for the garden and small decorative objects.

This week I have started modeling a new set, here is a small preview of the models I am making:



See you next week with more news! Remember that you have at your disposal the Official Discord of Alchemy Garden where you can report bugs and make suggestions.

Have a nice day!

Rubén