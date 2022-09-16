The camera can now be rotated with the A and D keys. In addition, lateral movements of the camera are possible with the Q, W, E and S keys.
The display of dialogs has been improved.
A simple tutorial has been added to the installation directory.
Ascent of Bot Playtest update for 16 September 2022
New Features
