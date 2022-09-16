 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 16 September 2022

Tech Tree Update - 2022-09-16

Share · View all patches · Build 9531482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've redone both tech trees in their entirety. Now, every tech should feel much more impactful and there should be no techs that change nothing. The economy is a little messed up as a result though, so I'll put up a new update soon with fixes for that.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1712531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link