- Mystery encounters after the first one are now displayed directly in the map.
- Added a hidden button for easy access to the save directory.
- Added option for larger font size in the spell description text.
- Alt-tabbing no longer locks the more into toggle.
- Fixed mystery encounters not giving fallback rewards.
- Fixed freeze when skipping through mystery encounters.
- Fixed damage in round achievement not triggering when the damage is lethal.
- Fixed bug with instant damage vs shield ignoring the shield.
- Fixed bug with opening multiple deck previous on larger resolutions.
Kamifuda update for 16 September 2022
Release 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
