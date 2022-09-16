 Skip to content

Kamifuda update for 16 September 2022

Release 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9531420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mystery encounters after the first one are now displayed directly in the map.
  • Added a hidden button for easy access to the save directory.
  • Added option for larger font size in the spell description text.
  • Alt-tabbing no longer locks the more into toggle.
  • Fixed mystery encounters not giving fallback rewards.
  • Fixed freeze when skipping through mystery encounters.
  • Fixed damage in round achievement not triggering when the damage is lethal.
  • Fixed bug with instant damage vs shield ignoring the shield.
  • Fixed bug with opening multiple deck previous on larger resolutions.

