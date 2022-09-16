Project Downfall Realms Deep 22 Special Update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9531402 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy

**

Greets Crimson Community!

**

The special Realms Deep 2022 update is now live. Get it now!

The major highlight here is the special time exclusive level. From the 16th-23rd September "Going Deep" will be available both in the demo and full Early Access. The level is accessible from within the 101 Self Defence minigame-tutorial (accessible via the mamebox console in the apartment).

Here are a few tips to get started on the first 2 stages:

After the 23rd September the level will leave the demo for good but will remain in the full Early Access, but will need to be found and unlocked (so a little bit of detective work will be needed). Also worth noting: Going Deep in the demo contains 2 out of 3 stages. The final stage is only available in the full Early Access.

And that's not all. Tune in to Realms Deep 2022 for loads of cool FPS's as well as a brand new trailer for Project Downfall with a important reveal.

And if you though that is everything....well, we got another cool thing coming up sometime round the end of the event. We hope will like this one so stay tuned!

As usual, we'd like to give huge shoutouts to the awesome community! Mega Kudos go out to: TF2NoobPlayer64, Donkeyman, Nekromog, ShreksSon64, Gamba, Sinth, Igor Gritsay, Ryosuke Nagao, DCX and everyone else who helped out! Got lots of stuff done thanks to the constant feedback and reports. Please don't stop now and keep it coming! Priority here are bug, glitch and balance reports. It is rather unlikely at this stage of development that we will be adding anything new: adding more new stuff would mean neglecting higher priority bug fixing, not to mention that new bug usually always come along with new content. So TLDR: bugs and glitch reports are the no.1 priority!

And do check out Sinth's recently added awesome combat tips and tricks! And be sure to leave a like if you liked it and/or helped you out. https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2861996433

Now on to what's new!

**

0.9.29.11 includes:

**

-Brand new exclusive level Going Deep. Consists of a mashup of fan favourite stages based on the Uno minigame (walljumping and adrenaline regen included!). The final stage is the culmination but we are not spoiling what's in store here, so you'll need to find out for yourself. Know this though...You will be tested!

-2 New blasting dynamic tunes courtesy of Jakub "Diego" Tokaj. Awesome guitar player and guitar teacher. Played with various metal bands such as Deivos, Embrional, Masachist. You can find more of his cool stuff here(highly recommended!):

facebook : https://www.facebook.com/TokajGitarzysta

Instagram : instagram.com/jakubtokaj/

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQG9GJrmzI1lQKmx-PVw7vw

Projekt muzyczny : Shibito

Debiut EP dostępne na Spotify/Deezer/Tidal i innych platformach streamingowych

EP na YouTube :

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4nBjoV9Q69vsQ8qG3ZTPyV?si=ok3Jsxy7QzSn14oasgSZgQ

-New audio setting: EQ preset for higher quality sounds setups. So if you got a better set of headphones/speakers etc and the sound seems too muffled for you, recommend turning this one on.

-subhub fixed arrow train door (thanks: Donkeyman)

-prechurch MOF fixed crate gun pickup (thanks: Donkeyman)

-start screen added further backup lpug to arlovski olga reminder (thanks: Donkeyman)

-rectum plug wall fix sauna (thanks: Donkeyman)

-rectum dungeoun added new exit event and updated Pighead room lighting and post, fixed OC

-moved Ali call to home for better immersion along with logic post Blowhard

-Fillerup small text tweak with club info tip from Brain on clear lev event chat (thanks: Donkeyman)

-Updated description for Fillerup desitnation (thanks: Donkeyman)

-start screen added endgame tune variations and fixed possible bug responsible for music not playing before (bugged condition)

-updated time to 12 hour clock for Eng, left 24 h time for PL

-added kick kill blood 3d paint decal on enemies

-added superkick variation gore effects for impressive and gruesome kills

-updated its personal navmesh to fix enemies running in walls, closed up holes in ceiling

-updated pleasure freeroam with Dredd inspired minigun event destructible wall and imroved exits

-updated chav base thug texture to ankles, improved clipping

-updated superkick hit event to dedicated new one instead of old base chav reference

-base thug updated obstacle avoid radius from 0,5 to 1

-updated kick decal blood paint to on kill only superkick

-101 SD updated with arcade for RD 2022 demo and ROTK description text updated

-updated ads collect: replaced shutterstock placeholder with custom made ones

-added SD101 gamecover and moved Uno and ROTK gameboxes closer to mamebox in apartment start screen

-added mock test pikcup critical item info

-jman final ambient light up from 1->1.8

-arcade updated test pickup with sound and updated 3d ambient sound to be more fitting

-start screen fixed and added plug condition and logic for dead heat pickup (thanks: Donkeyman)

-Add interaction infos. (currently WIP and only for Chaingun Harry and curfew briefcase pickup)

-changed chav obstacle radius 1->0.65

-updated pracision ar to stand out more -changed visual and coloers (red to imply projectile is OHK). added trail both to enemy precision AR as well as to players

-fixed Minji Shikami spelling for lockit in unlock pickup apartment

-Change input delay when moving through UI list items. Previously input could jump few items at a time.

-Reworked mamebox minigame displays and game select to be more intuitive

-Improve aim assist gamepad bounds calculations.

-fixed rectum sauna glas panel walk through navmesh obstacel miniboss area

-fixed rectum miniboss headshot and nuthsot mpliers

-fix video game list (removed depreciated dead heat demo variation lev)

-going deep stages tweaks and updated demo level list

-added dedicated Uno player model with higher HP from 120->160 (nightmare and hard with regular HP)

-flies prefab layers fixed (Was enemy, now will be transparent and player for post)

-rectum final updates, details, (exit and intro update, material 1st npc hall update, pighead encounter details and post etc

-azur hub added variation huntdown tunes: added tracks for full scene switch by Jakub Tokaj

-Teddy intermission fixed music mixer assignment (Thanks: Nekromorg)

-added mouth mad exit open event to teddy final WIP

-precision AR enemy added dedicated muzzle flash to stand out more

-added briefcase pickup popup to toilet curfew

-update destructible door to be more cinematic

-start screen open briefcase restroom curfew event

-Add outro combo list switch with mouse click.

-Add random position offset for ranged weapon bullet. Default is same as it was.

-Add small position spread to weapons with multiple bullets in one shot.

-Select level list items on hover. (mamebox)

-fixed rectum lobby missing interaction hints bug(thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-mansion smalltime exterior and interior better stage transitions added with open door event

-updated curfew toilet door destroy door prefab details (puff dust cloud) still WIP

-door toilet curfew updated more cinematic destruct with hinges explode

-passing through and filler up closed door boot footprint added as enviro hint

-fixed cleaner and speedbump undepass exit event and updated termnius start stage exit door event

-updated interact info activity prefab: new anim for whole set, updated fonts and general style with according animations

-updated aracade brightness and mood light variation main

-weakened shadows and fix for dir light shadow temp in 1010 sd

-enabled arcade 101 sd RD2022

-jman 2nd stage replaced single swing destruct door with new improved from bathroom curfew

-apartment added Olga chat for Rd2022 event post intro blocked toilet

-fixed hole in wall end of going deep final stage and case static open home

-updated shotgun side to accododate new spread offset (spread from 2,6->2,4) still WIP

-added door home apartment boot footprint on intro complete

-fixed info activity animations not playing and added updated visual effects and animations

-updated briefcase pickup stylisation graphics

-Fix interaction info activity close button (was covered by frame).

-Add volume percentage in settings.

-updated interaction info sounds

-going deep minigunner updated for new anims

-updated slim animation overrides: idle, one hand shoot (higher so they dont shoot from waist and looks better) and two hand heavy shoot

-updated preciosn enemy muzzle flash with brief emission anim for better visibility and emphasis of OHK weapon

-updated police first stage with details and props and polished exit area with dedicated event on cleared, updated navmesh and OC

-fixed audio list for interact pickup activity

-reverted og combo bonus list (due to conflict/bug mentioned above)

-added phys object property to polcie stand near front desk

-asylum killer added amb lighting WIP

-jman final event teleport excluded final area to avoid teleport during bleedout finisher

-asylum killer final stage large update (AI, detail, polish, events) WIP

-updated goat anim to take slow variation intro account

-fixed ascent ecoin pickup (Thanks: ???)

-asylumk killer further tweaks and polish

-updated goat animations an walk var and fireball speed attack and loop fix

-asylum killer further tweaks and balance and polish. Added new endlev throne claim event

-further tweaks to goat animations

-Implement simple post hit slowdown. Enemies will now have subtle slowdown/decceleration on getting hit besides flinching for better immersion.

-updated miniboss health rectum baths

-goat body hit animations override added for body parts(fixes default animations which would cause strange behav and poses)

-updated asylum killer ending gfx (mj gen and hand tweaks/polish)

-asylum killer tweaks to end area

-filler up fixed superkick hint bug not turning off after garage (Added failsafe)

-tedd 2nd trip updated outro exit event

-street azur hub added Jakub Tokaj full track

-rectum added JAkub Tokaj track variations

-start screen calendar tweaks (fixed church name, thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64, added rectum rising high new lead , thanks: Donkeyman)

-azur hub aggro var set by Jakub Tokaj

-added loop2 by Jakub Tokaj

-fixed Alistair missing header (thanks: TF2NoobPlayer64)

-asylum killer finale music and AI updates

-goind deep metalhead club update

-updated goat animation speeds

-updated street hell to better fit trnaistion to asylum killer, lots of details and polish but still WIP

-fixed goat head hit anim

-azur hub minor tweaks to dynamic music

-mosh dancer updater with death sounds

-going deep pill dispenser and destructibles added, ai tweaks etc

-going deep 2 fixed collier booth (thanks: Gamb)

-Change stun to blend tree. (stun variations will work as intended now)

-metalhead gore prov added version with new goreholes

-metalhead RD enemy added

-mosh dancer hair fix alpha (still known issues here)

-going deep connnection between stages

-going deep 3 large update (destructible phys enviro, multpie details, stage with enemies, updated layout etc, new navmesh OC etc

-going deep 1 new minigunners added and slight ai layout placement tweaks

-101 sd udpated to old dir light (Still bugged) and updated booth for RD 2021 and RD 2022

-street hell tweaks and plug and polish to exit route to next stage

-Rage activation Change long press duration from 0.3 to 0.225.

-fixed typo Going deep level id

-metalhead anim updated to chav regular

-going deep marylin boss event added and further detials and polish to scene

-going deep further tweaks and polish (including that from community feedback)

-101 sd fixed arrow ROTK booth (thanks: donkeyman)

-street azur hub lockdown pitch audio changed and tweaked

-interaction info activify update anim

-marylin boss light update

-goat dedicated light boss for asyl killer

-updated reaper post grain size from 1.68 to 1.47 WIP prevs

-going deep added dedicated post to club (too dark grain version) and small polish tweaks

-going deep 2 fixed static bin for superkicking mid level

-updated textures azur hub(optimisation) and SWAt hear corner exit block off and polish

-chinatown large update WIP first stage

-second chinatown stage updated exit event

-curfew prefab door destruct created to be easier to add to other stages

-chinatown first stage cleanup of new stuff and polish/details, updated OC and navmesh accordingly

-brain level update and polish to multiple elements of the map and events (flicketing textures, tunnel clip issues fix, blocked off unused map, improved hellspawn event and final boss kill etc)

-added marylin white wierdo boss texture material and enemy

-added jakub tokaj solo event boss

-added gliwice 2 level going deep 3 variation with Marcin B Lantan track and other tweaks and changes (ie second haging destruct billboard)

-going deep shibito ads added to going deep3

-added changelog

-updated endgame Credits with Jakub Tokaj and general resolution

So that's it for this one. We will be back soon with the final planned surprise for RD22. See ya soon!

The Downfall Team,

Mike, Dawid