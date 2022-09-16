Graphics And Vegetation Update

Hello Hunters!

We are happy and proud to address one of the biggest feedback we’ve received about the game since its launch to early access, the visuals! In this update we have completely reworked the lighting, added more and better looking grass, reworked vegetation in all biomes, increased view distance and much, much more. Hiking across the forests, fields and meadows has never looked and felt better and the horrifying fields with grass in a straight line are finally gone. And who knows, maybe you find a trophy red deer with a new set of antlers. Immerse yourself in the landscapes and let us know what you think!

Graphics And Vegetation rework

Reworked and adjusted lighting and shadows

Reworked color grading

Added custom grass to each biome

Reworked vegetation in several biomes

Reworked grass / vegetation fade in and out for less pop in, even with low settings

Added hay piles to fields

Replaced mountain trees with better looking and more performant ones

Reworked subsurface scattering on trees

Increased view distance

Removed render distance from settings

Added distance fog

Additions

Added light rays (can be turned on/off from settings)

Added smoke coming from the lodge and outposts fireplaces

Added new loading screens

Weapons grab height offset-setting increased by 50%

Animal Changes

Added a new set of antlers for red deer

Wild boar and fallow deer running animations sped up

Optimized antlers and tusks

Fixes

Fixed an issue where several animal animations were not synced with their movement speed. This made them look like they were sliding instead of walking.

Changed “fur type” to “ feather type” for pheasants

With these improvements, all graphic settings will have similar performance than before with increased visuals and more vegetation. Try different settings and find your sweet spot. If you run into any issues, report them here in Steam forums or join our discord for a quick answer.

Thank you for the continuous support, feedback and for playing the game! Enjoy the update and happy hunting!

Found an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR

Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15

Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com