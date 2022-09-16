Graphics And Vegetation Update

Hello Hunters!
We are happy and proud to address one of the biggest feedback we’ve received about the game since its launch to early access, the visuals! In this update we have completely reworked the lighting, added more and better looking grass, reworked vegetation in all biomes, increased view distance and much, much more. Hiking across the forests, fields and meadows has never looked and felt better and the horrifying fields with grass in a straight line are finally gone. And who knows, maybe you find a trophy red deer with a new set of antlers. Immerse yourself in the landscapes and let us know what you think!
Graphics And Vegetation rework
- Reworked and adjusted lighting and shadows
- Reworked color grading
- Added custom grass to each biome
- Reworked vegetation in several biomes
- Reworked grass / vegetation fade in and out for less pop in, even with low settings
- Added hay piles to fields
- Replaced mountain trees with better looking and more performant ones
- Reworked subsurface scattering on trees
- Increased view distance
- Removed render distance from settings
- Added distance fog
Additions
- Added light rays (can be turned on/off from settings)
- Added smoke coming from the lodge and outposts fireplaces
- Added new loading screens
- Weapons grab height offset-setting increased by 50%
Animal Changes
- Added a new set of antlers for red deer
- Wild boar and fallow deer running animations sped up
- Optimized antlers and tusks
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where several animal animations were not synced with their movement speed. This made them look like they were sliding instead of walking.
- Changed “fur type” to “ feather type” for pheasants
With these improvements, all graphic settings will have similar performance than before with increased visuals and more vegetation. Try different settings and find your sweet spot. If you run into any issues, report them here in Steam forums or join our discord for a quick answer.
Thank you for the continuous support, feedback and for playing the game! Enjoy the update and happy hunting!
Found an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd
Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com
Changed files in this update