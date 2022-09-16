Share · View all patches · Build 9531308 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The new version is available but in short, bug fixing.

Also Important!

Steam Next Festival is almost here and I wanna focus on my current project Master of War, and because of that, there will be no updates for the 8 Sins until the premiere of MoW!

= V 1.0.20 =​

Introduction: rebuilding the save / load system could cause more bugs than before!

fixed a bug with saving new maps from the map editor;

fixed a bug where the number of players, name and map description was not saved;

does not throw out of the game when the mobility of the commander per turn is 0;

fixed a bug where the screen was not centred on the player's capital in the first turn;

fixed a bug where capital was not generating resources;

fixed bug - player 1 started the turn in turn 2;

fixed a bug where the promotion was blocked in the skirmish like in the campaign;

you can research spells during the skirmish

upgrade all no longer upgrade units that do not have enough experience

a player's attempt to save the game does not result in being kicked out of the game;

on the 13th turn, the defeated units are resurrected and the object is ready to be visited, previously it worked only after loading the game;

after loading the game, the looted hideouts cannot be revisited before the 13th turn;

si does not execute when the conditions are not met, this bug caused some characters with this skill to have negative health after the fight;

the loading window has been refreshed in the main menu;

Last time I was talking about the weird concept, here is this:

As for the 8 Sins, I only find time to make this rough concept of mage tower:



= EDIT =

I see some kind of Halloween action on Steam!

Maybe a Halloween update?