- New Features:
View all enemy movements on visible map during enemies turn
Squire AI (re)enabled. Squire AI is an easier mode which makes the computer opponents less challenging.
** Quest Report Menu now shows the reward item's bonus (know what you're fighting for)
- Updates:
You can now unlock the original artwork by winning the Telestia Scenario Map on any difficulty
New castles automatically start in a "loop-production" enabled
Lochus fight order: uses movement points remaining instead of max movement points
Right-clicking on units now shows both their max movement and remaining movement points
** Right-clicking on player shields now shows AI difficulty
- Bug fixes:
** If castle had max (16) units in it, and produced a new unit, and an enemy was next to the castle, new produced unit may have been placed on enemy unit and/or game would freeze/crash. (Thanks Rayne!)
Telestians update for 16 September 2022
Version 1.5 has been released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update