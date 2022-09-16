 Skip to content

Telestians update for 16 September 2022

Version 1.5 has been released

Build 9531184

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Features:
    View all enemy movements on visible map during enemies turn
     Squire AI (re)enabled. Squire AI is an easier mode which makes the computer opponents less challenging.
    ** Quest Report Menu now shows the reward item's bonus (know what you're fighting for)
  • Updates:
    You can now unlock the original artwork by winning the Telestia Scenario Map on any difficulty
     New castles automatically start in a "loop-production" enabled
    Lochus fight order: uses movement points remaining instead of max movement points
     Right-clicking on units now shows both their max movement and remaining movement points
    ** Right-clicking on player shields now shows AI difficulty
  • Bug fixes:
    ** If castle had max (16) units in it, and produced a new unit, and an enemy was next to the castle, new produced unit may have been placed on enemy unit and/or game would freeze/crash. (Thanks Rayne!)

