 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Survival update for 16 September 2022

Patch 0.12a (Scientist)

Share · View all patches · Build 9531177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a new hero - Scientist, and with him new unlocks!
-Normal fullscreen support for 21x9 monitors and larger (I have no way to adequately test this, you may have to reload the game after setting fullscreen mode for it to work properly). Please give me feedback.
-New shop with meta-progression.
-Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link