-Added a new hero - Scientist, and with him new unlocks!
-Normal fullscreen support for 21x9 monitors and larger (I have no way to adequately test this, you may have to reload the game after setting fullscreen mode for it to work properly). Please give me feedback.
-New shop with meta-progression.
-Bug fixes.
Chrono Survival update for 16 September 2022
Patch 0.12a (Scientist)
