DD#87 Dig Deeper

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

The main story in Queensmouth may have ended. But, that's not everything. It's also not the first time someone tries to break the seal of the thing in the church. Thus, here comes the story about an abandoned mine located in the mountains near Queensmouth town, an abandoned mine that was supposed to be depleted a long time ago. Yet, not too long ago it was bought by a mystery person.

However, when the story of the game starts, the mine was abandoned once again. A warning sign is stationed at the entrance informing any visitor that this mine is closed by the order of the town council. Only the roaming skeleton miners that can be seen everywhere in this mine remind people that this place may not be totally dead yet. They still carry their hard hats and pickaxes, trying to fulfill whatever the last order they were given, in futile efforts to dig deeper.

Yes, dig deeper that's all that's left in their purpose. They were promised good salaries, long vacation days, and no need for any previous experience. Yet, the moment they get into the mine, their fate was sealed. Slowly they changed. No more desire remains other than to dig deeper.

Should they process with no opposition, maybe they could have success. Unfortunately for them, there is someone else in this cave. A race, once well known in the past ages of myth, retreated from the everlasting urbanization of human activities. They are now residents in this cave as well. They may not be a force of good. Yet, they understand just how bad it is to unleash an evil so great that can endanger their existence as well. The miners were attacked. They were first confused, then it turned into frustration. How dare those ugly creatures deny their purpose! How dare they stop them from digging deeper!

A war broke out and history was lost in a cave-in. Maybe the miners failed back them. Maybe not. As mindless undead creatures as they are now, they have plenty of time to dig deeper.

But what for? No matter. They have stopped thinking. Such is the story in an abandoned mine. Hundreds of miners still remain. Their pickaxes echo the phrase to dig deeper. And so shall we to this story as we dig deeper.

Other than digging deeper in the abandoned mine. We also have some system optimizations and bug fixes that took place this week. Meanwhile, some players can finally do something they want with the succubus in the Unlucky-13 Motel. There is a censored cutscene. But, it also comes with an uncensored mod in the workshop. It may be fun. Yet, it leads to a tragic ending. (OK, on the good side, once again, there is an achievement.) That's it. For now, let's not dig deeper. :)

That's for this week. The story will continue.

Meanwhile, the last sale before the price increases will end soon.

But, the free demo version that carries the latest news of the war to penetrate the censorship of the Great Firewall will remain and the price in the Ukraine region will not change.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine]Most parts of the 3rd area is now accessible. (Still need a lot of decorations.)

[Abandoned Mine]New enemy: Pukwuwablin (Fully animated.)

[Abandoned Mine]Added a junk pile that can be mined in the 3rd area.

[Abandoned Mine]Added 2 new documents in the 3rd area.

Added new element type: VS Goblin.

You can now ask non-hostile bats to go away. (The goal of this change is to solve some traffic problems in some narrow caves like the Abandoned Mine.)

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that causes the special battle mechanics of raiding the mayor's office during the [Wrong Side of the History] mission remains after that battle. (Thanks to Lawer's bug report.)