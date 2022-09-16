 Skip to content

Gamedec update for 16 September 2022

Gamedec - Definitive Edition on PC on September 29th this year!

Hello there!

It's time to unveil the cards! Gamedec returns as Definitive Edition on PC on September 29th this year! New cases and new characters are waiting to dive into virtual worlds again.

Exactly one year ago, Gamedec premiered on PC. On September 29 this year, players will be able to take on the role of gamedec again with the release of the Definitive Edition. What can you expect?
First, new playable content, including a virtual world, based on Seven: The Days Long Gone and a creepy Cthulhu twist inside the Like Father Like Son case. Additional characters will come to the store in two batches. The first batch will be free to all users. Among all the tweaks, True Detective Mode will ensure that your decisions cannot be undone by loading a save. Our Japanese fans can also finally try the game with fully translated texts. The JP localization will be live with a Definitive Edition update... Wait, did you say update?

Yes, the most crucial thing here is that all the players that already have the game in the library will receive the update to the Definitive Edition for free. To spice things up, check out the news screens from Cthulhu and Seven below!

Expect more information about the cases and upcoming characters' bios very soon! And as always, we're inviting you to our Discord server.

Team Gamedec

