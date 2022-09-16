Task Force 0.3.3.1525

This update fixes an issue with game data not reporting correctly for dedicated servers, which were showing "respawn" on the server browser even if another mode was being played. It enables VAC-protection on all dedicated servers as well.

The update also fixes some important localization issues with unsupported characters. You should no longer see question marks in the server browser for player names with special characters. There should no longer be any question marks on player names under the in-game teammate diamonds. We've even added a custom font setup to support all known Unicode icons.

Now this update might not seem like much but it actually required overhauling a huge part of the Unreal Engine to get working. We thought it was going to be a quick fix and turned out the Unreal Engine didn't support any of these special characters at all. So while these character sets worked fine in the user interface (such as the scoreboard or kill feed) there are some in-game elements that are not part of user interface. This includes the crosshair, teammate diamonds/names, bomb/hostage icons, and anything else gameplay-related that needs to be 100% responsive and in-sync with your game frames. Therefore we had to completely overhaul the Unreal Engine from UTF-16 to UTF-32 in order to support all known Unicode characters available in a Steam username, rather than showing all the garbage and question marks as it did before. Now while that might not make sense to most people, just know that it was a huge pain in the ass.

Finally some new metadata was added to the hidden workshop items for dedicated servers. This will allow the website to know the filenames of maps for maplist generation and to detect any maplist conflicts. That's also because, which is important to note, that you cannot subscribe to more than one map with the same map filename. Therefore we highly recommend workshop mappers that are making a lot of different maps get in the habit of prefixing their map names.