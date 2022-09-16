PC (non-VR) Mode Out Now!

You can now play Cards & Tankards without a VR headset!
Version 0.19 release notes:
Added:
Support for a PC (non-VR) Mode
Personal Space setting
You can now update your email address and password through the watch menu settings, allowing Quest/Steam logins to be linked to an email address
Changed:
Updated the Season Pass poster
Reduced the clipping distance for PC
Watch menu settings is now buttons instead of a tab panel
Documentation is now under settings
Audio settings update immediately when changed
Spectators no longer get the card in play popups on battles
Creatures with a pending ability selection now show in the card in play popup instead of forcing their tooltip on
Redesigned the card pile outlines on the tables
Table elements are now positioned differently for right handed players
Improved the profanity filter
You can no longer create alt accounts through email
Removed 13+ label from taverns
You are now limited to 24 decks, if you have more than 24 decks then you will not be able to create new decks until you delete them
You can now click to expand pending spells (ie Ritual of Annihilation)
Acidic Overlord is now a 6/9
Campaign Prep now gives +1/+1
Dark Omen Spy-Hawk now has Pacifist
Defensive Acumen condition is now 3+ friendly creatures
Dreaded Corpse-Flinger is now a 2/4
Garngian Cutthroat no longer shuffles the deck
Gelatinous Protestant balance changes
Mastercraft Flesh Golem balance changes
Medicine Carrier life gain reduced to 1
Merchant's Guard is now a 1/2, stat gain reduced to +0/+1, and no longer has Loophole
Passanian Liquidator no longer shuffles the deck
Reparations discarded is now give a random enemy creature -2/-0
Resource Equalization discarded life gain reduced to 2
Shielded Enhancement discarded now targets a random friendly creature
Spymaster of the Guild no longer shuffles the deck
Wanted Notice no longer shuffles the deck
Fixed:
Hands sometimes not rotating on SteamVR
Opponents card in play popup not showing damage increase from Mastery
Missing collider on progression rewards counter
Some audio playing globally instead of being reduced by distance
Booster packs not resetting position when quickly grabbed and released
Reiteration sometimes failing to copy the spell played
