PC (non-VR) Mode Out Now!

You can now play Cards & Tankards without a VR headset!

Version 0.19 release notes:

Added:

Support for a PC (non-VR) Mode

Personal Space setting

You can now update your email address and password through the watch menu settings, allowing Quest/Steam logins to be linked to an email address

Changed:

Updated the Season Pass poster

Reduced the clipping distance for PC

Watch menu settings is now buttons instead of a tab panel

Documentation is now under settings

Audio settings update immediately when changed

Spectators no longer get the card in play popups on battles

Creatures with a pending ability selection now show in the card in play popup instead of forcing their tooltip on

Redesigned the card pile outlines on the tables

Table elements are now positioned differently for right handed players

Improved the profanity filter

You can no longer create alt accounts through email

Removed 13+ label from taverns

You are now limited to 24 decks, if you have more than 24 decks then you will not be able to create new decks until you delete them

You can now click to expand pending spells (ie Ritual of Annihilation)

Acidic Overlord is now a 6/9

Campaign Prep now gives +1/+1

Dark Omen Spy-Hawk now has Pacifist

Defensive Acumen condition is now 3+ friendly creatures

Dreaded Corpse-Flinger is now a 2/4

Garngian Cutthroat no longer shuffles the deck

Gelatinous Protestant balance changes

Mastercraft Flesh Golem balance changes

Medicine Carrier life gain reduced to 1

Merchant's Guard is now a 1/2, stat gain reduced to +0/+1, and no longer has Loophole

Passanian Liquidator no longer shuffles the deck

Reparations discarded is now give a random enemy creature -2/-0

Resource Equalization discarded life gain reduced to 2

Shielded Enhancement discarded now targets a random friendly creature

Spymaster of the Guild no longer shuffles the deck

Wanted Notice no longer shuffles the deck

Fixed:

Hands sometimes not rotating on SteamVR

Opponents card in play popup not showing damage increase from Mastery

Missing collider on progression rewards counter

Some audio playing globally instead of being reduced by distance

Booster packs not resetting position when quickly grabbed and released

Reiteration sometimes failing to copy the spell played