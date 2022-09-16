 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 16 September 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.6.4-f

Build 9530784

Generic

  • the reminder for newer available versions is permanently removed, as it's not necessary anymore and will soon stop working anyway
  • the "controller recommended" screen has been edited to reflect Sybil's new design
  • the bad_vertex splash music is now hooked to the music volume setting.
    Undergrowth Burbs
  • Significant visual improvements
    Stone Cold, Hell's Bells, Roach Motel
  • Bells are a bit louder.
    Secrets
  • pretty big secrets. But probably you won't find them anytime soon

