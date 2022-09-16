Juice FX v1.3.2.0 now available!

Hey all!
I've recently released Juice FX v2.0(beta) but being such a huge change in UI and workflow, I understand that some people might still prefer Juice FX v1.x, and I will continue giving support to it.
I'd still suggest you to try v2.0(beta) for the new cool stuff like the node graph and easier layer management.
CHANGES SINCE v1.3.1.1
- Added .gif support.
- Vastly improved "Fade Out - Break" effect performance.
- Fixed a bug that would crash the app when introducing a value manually and canceling the dialog.
- Updated engine.
