Juice FX update for 16 September 2022

Juice FX v1.3.2.0 now available!

Hey all!

I've recently released Juice FX v2.0(beta) but being such a huge change in UI and workflow, I understand that some people might still prefer Juice FX v1.x, and I will continue giving support to it.

I'd still suggest you to try v2.0(beta) for the new cool stuff like the node graph and easier layer management.

CHANGES SINCE v1.3.1.1

  • Added .gif support.
  • Vastly improved "Fade Out - Break" effect performance.
  • Fixed a bug that would crash the app when introducing a value manually and canceling the dialog.
  • Updated engine.

