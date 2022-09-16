V0.21 Release!

V0.21 is now here! This update contains a whole bunch of new early game scenes with whole new characters (don't worry, you don't need a new save to see them) as well as new story content for all the main characters. There's also new repeatable events, even animated ones!

One of the most common complaints I get is about the lack of things to do in the early game, so I put it to a poll on Patreon and they decided that this update should focus on adding in some early game events. So now there are six new characters to meet and interact with. They won't have any major story like the main characters, but give you something to do in the early game between main story events. I plan on adding a couple more in each update going forward to really flesh out the world of the game.

V0.21 Changelog: