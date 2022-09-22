Patch 1.01 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9530574 · Last edited 22 September 2022 – 03:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello Lost Judgment players! We are rolling out patch 1.01 today!

Thank you for reporting your issues. This update addresses various fixes and adds a graphic setting. Here is a comprehensive list of fixes made:

Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.

Fixed a freeze issue of the main character in battle mode when playing during high frame rates (120 FPS and up).

AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.

Please continue to post issues you encounter here for us to investigate and have fun!