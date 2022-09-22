Patch 1.01 is live!

Hello Lost Judgment players! We are rolling out patch 1.01 today!
Thank you for reporting your issues. This update addresses various fixes and adds a graphic setting. Here is a comprehensive list of fixes made:
- Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.
- Fixed a freeze issue of the main character in battle mode when playing during high frame rates (120 FPS and up).
- AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.
Please continue to post issues you encounter here for us to investigate and have fun!
