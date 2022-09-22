 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Judgment update for 22 September 2022

Patch 1.01 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9530574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Lost Judgment players! We are rolling out patch 1.01 today!

Thank you for reporting your issues. This update addresses various fixes and adds a graphic setting. Here is a comprehensive list of fixes made:

  • Fixed a crash issue when booting the game while E-Core on Intel 12th generation Core series is set to OFF.
  • Fixed a freeze issue of the main character in battle mode when playing during high frame rates (120 FPS and up).
  • AMD FSR 2.1 adoption and improvement of drawing quality.

Please continue to post issues you encounter here for us to investigate and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2058191
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058192
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058193
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058194
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058195
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058196
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058197
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058198
  • Loading history…
Depot 2058199
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link