War Thunder update for 16 September 2022

Trophies with user-created “Drone Age” camouflages

War Thunder update for 16 September 2022 · Build 9530520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

40 new camouflages from content creators on the Live.WT portal arrive in the game with the user content support program!

> Unlock a unique trophy simply by playing the game! Activate your camo coupons, or sell them on the Market to get Gaijin Coins (GJN)!

Contents in the “Drone Age” trophy:

  • Coupons for rare vehicles
  • 23 camouflage coupons for ground vehicles
  • 13 camouflage coupons for aircraft
  • 2 camouflage coupons for naval vessels
  • 2 camouflage coupon for helicopters
  • Coupon for the “Drone Age” decal

From now on, we’ll be reintroducing the most demanded and expensive camouflages from previous trophies. As such, the “Drone Age” trophy, aside from 35 totally new camouflages, will contain 5 of the most popular camouflages from past trophies.

> To unlock the trophy, you will need a new “Danger Zone" key, which can be purchased on the Market for GJN.

How to get it?

  • The “Drone Age” trophy drops periodically (with a specific probability) in random battles in all modes (except for the cooperative PvE “Assault” mode).
  • The minimum requirements to earn a trophy will be to participate in a battle, in a vehicle of rank II or higher, while achieving a battle-activity of at least 50%.

Click on Show More to take a look at some of the camouflages!














