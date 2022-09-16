Changes to the global update 16.09.22

Stalkers!
Here is the list of changes that are included in today's patch:
– Free 24 Skill Resets now refresh every day instead of every 30 days
– Fixed a bug where UI elements did not save their position on the screen after restarting the client
- Killing the Spider from the "Big Little Hunt" quest should now count towards successful completion of the "Expedition to the Spider's Lair" quest
– Fixed closing of the task “Scheme of an artifact from Selektevich” by Litan Selektevich
-
The Stalker now additionally indicates that the achievement "Sharpshooter" is required to participate in the competition
-
The quest "Ingredients for the Balm" now has a cooldown per hour
-
Fixed Greek dialogue after completing "Chapter 1"
-
Ammunition for the quest "Lead Price" can now be rented separately
Sincerely,
SO Team
Changed files in this update