Changes to the global update 16.09.22

Stalkers!

Here is the list of changes that are included in today's patch:

– Free 24 Skill Resets now refresh every day instead of every 30 days

– Fixed a bug where UI elements did not save their position on the screen after restarting the client

Killing the Spider from the "Big Little Hunt" quest should now count towards successful completion of the "Expedition to the Spider's Lair" quest

– Fixed closing of the task “Scheme of an artifact from Selektevich” by Litan Selektevich

The Stalker now additionally indicates that the achievement "Sharpshooter" is required to participate in the competition

The quest "Ingredients for the Balm" now has a cooldown per hour

Fixed Greek dialogue after completing "Chapter 1"

Ammunition for the quest "Lead Price" can now be rented separately

