 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stay Out update for 16 September 2022

Changes to the global update 16.09.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9530436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stalkers!

Here is the list of changes that are included in today's patch:

– Free 24 Skill Resets now refresh every day instead of every 30 days

– Fixed a bug where UI elements did not save their position on the screen after restarting the client

  • Killing the Spider from the "Big Little Hunt" quest should now count towards successful completion of the "Expedition to the Spider's Lair" quest

– Fixed closing of the task “Scheme of an artifact from Selektevich” by Litan Selektevich

  • The Stalker now additionally indicates that the achievement "Sharpshooter" is required to participate in the competition

  • The quest "Ingredients for the Balm" now has a cooldown per hour

  • Fixed Greek dialogue after completing "Chapter 1"

  • Ammunition for the quest "Lead Price" can now be rented separately

Sincerely,

SO Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1180381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link