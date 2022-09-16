[UPDATE 1.4] Weather and takeout!

Hello everyone :) New update is finally ready! As you might have seen in the last post, biggest new things are weather system and takeout. Below you can read in more details what has been added :)

First thing is the introduction of weather. There will be 6 weather conditions: sunny, partly cloudy, cloudy, light rain, heavy rain and thunderstorm. Depending on the weather you will get a bonus or a penalty to the number of customers that you get daily. This also includes very beautiful clouds and sky (no longer single color like before). Besides that I wanted to go even deeper with this mechanic and I made tables and seats which are outside not usable during rain, some light sources also don't work (since candles and torches can't burn in the rain of course), but when it's sunny or cloudy weather you get a bonus for every seat outside, since some people prefer having an option to sit in fresh air :)

It was a real challenge implementing rain since Tavern Master doesn't have a system for creating roofs and you obviously don't want to see it raining inside the tavern, but I managed to do it after some prototyping, I hope you will like the result :)



Second big new thing is the introduction of takeout! You can now build a counter where guests can come and order food which will then be prepared and packed for them to carry somewhere else to eat :) If you decide to include takeout counter in your tavern, you should think about increasing the size of your kitchen since it will increase the number of food orders significantly.

Takeout counter works well with a new decoration - small roof (awning). Let me know if you like it!



I have also read all your feedback and suggestion and I added 3 more smaller changes:

Waitresses will have higher priority to choose a path which is around tables and benches, not between

Fires spread a bit more slowly

When fire is extinguished you will get a popup to re-buy all burnt items instantly

Make sure to write in comments what would you like to see next in the game! I'm not responding to everyone but I'm reading all the comments regularly :)

