Hello everyone! Here it comes...
THE WEEKLY UPDATE!
I think the question that Hack and Slime players have asked me the most is this:
- When can the shield be used?
Well, now the game counts as a "Parry" system. Remember that this game is a hack and slash based on stats and attributes and block chance is one of them, so Parry depends on it.
Every time Corid is hit by a projectile or hit by an enemy he will make a parry roll, if it is positive the damage will be completely blocked. Try to get this stat as high as possible to avoid a humiliating loss at warpmazon.
Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:
https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft
Changelog
- The "Parry" A Corid mechanics based on the lock probability statistic, now Corid can stop blows with his shield has been added.
- An impact cooldown/attack on the slime has been added
- An impact cooldown/attack on skullpider has been added
- Skeletons no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
- O-Grog do not want to get away, they will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
- The Charmans no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
- The slime no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
Pending Changes
- Complete the Stash.
- Add enemies in The Dungeons.
- Add animated particles to Isem-Gar's healing.
- Add the key graphic from mission 1.
- Add a new type of enemy.
- Improve design and gameplay in "Slime King".
- Many balance improvements.
- Fix bugs related to damage and skill levels.
