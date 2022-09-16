Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

I think the question that Hack and Slime players have asked me the most is this:

When can the shield be used?

Well, now the game counts as a "Parry" system. Remember that this game is a hack and slash based on stats and attributes and block chance is one of them, so Parry depends on it.

Every time Corid is hit by a projectile or hit by an enemy he will make a parry roll, if it is positive the damage will be completely blocked. Try to get this stat as high as possible to avoid a humiliating loss at warpmazon.

Changelog

The "Parry" A Corid mechanics based on the lock probability statistic, now Corid can stop blows with his shield has been added.

An impact cooldown/attack on the slime has been added

An impact cooldown/attack on skullpider has been added

Skeletons no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon

O-Grog do not want to get away, they will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon

The Charmans no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon

The slime no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon

