Hack and Slime update for 16 September 2022

Weekly Update!

Hack and Slime update for 16 September 2022

Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

I think the question that Hack and Slime players have asked me the most is this:

  • When can the shield be used?

Well, now the game counts as a "Parry" system. Remember that this game is a hack and slash based on stats and attributes and block chance is one of them, so Parry depends on it.

Every time Corid is hit by a projectile or hit by an enemy he will make a parry roll, if it is positive the damage will be completely blocked. Try to get this stat as high as possible to avoid a humiliating loss at warpmazon.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:
https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

  • The "Parry" A Corid mechanics based on the lock probability statistic, now Corid can stop blows with his shield has been added.
  • An impact cooldown/attack on the slime has been added
  • An impact cooldown/attack on skullpider has been added
  • Skeletons no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
  • O-Grog do not want to get away, they will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
  • The Charmans no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon
  • The slime no longer desired to move away, will be activated or deactivated according to Corid's position in the dungeon

Pending Changes

  • Complete the Stash.
  • Add enemies in The Dungeons.
  • Add animated particles to Isem-Gar's healing.
  • Add the key graphic from mission 1.
  • Add a new type of enemy.
  • Improve design and gameplay in "Slime King".
  • Many balance improvements.
  • Fix bugs related to damage and skill levels.

