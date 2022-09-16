 Skip to content

Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 16 September 2022

Hotfix Patch notes for 1.0.74

16 September 2022

Hotfix for rare scene load / save game issue.

Fixes:

  • Fixed rare issue with autosave being created between a cutscene that ends in a level change resulting in a stuck save that cannot be loaded.

