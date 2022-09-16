Hotfix Patch notes for 1.0.74

Overview
Hotfix for rare scene load / save game issue.
Fixes:
- Fixed rare issue with autosave being created between a cutscene that ends in a level change resulting in a stuck save that cannot be loaded.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix for rare scene load / save game issue.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update