Update v1.07 + New upcoming projects!

Hello everyone,

We continue to read your feedback and bug reports on the forum to improve the game and make it as clean as possible. Special thanks to Lil, LomasterUA and Nishmo for the detailed reports on the Steam forums!

What's New:

BUG > Ep1 VN. Repeated texts and Quote 37 corrected. We also added a final question to end ep1 better.

BUG > Gallery. Gallery Comic pages 23 & 24 were the same image. Fixed

BUG > Free Mode (all). The names of a lot of the Free Mode toggles were disappearing after taking an in-game picture. Fixed.

BUG > Ep2 Free. Writings were not working ("free milk" etc.). Fixed.

BUG > Ep2 Free. Stockings weird selection. Fixed.

BUG > Ep3 Sex. Problem with the background. I didn't managed to reproduce this bug and added some safeguard to try blocking this issue.

If you encounter new bugs, please report them on Steam Forums or [Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR).

NEW PROJECTS

Since Zoey is on good track, we now start talking about our next projects that will arrive this winter and for one of them the CLOSED ALPHA will start very soon, in October!

We made a public detailed post about those two projects on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/posts/new-upcoming-72032261

Those two projects are already visible on Steam and you can wishlist them!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1759920/My_Escort_Company/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1791890/From_Paris_with_Love_2_Passion_with_view/