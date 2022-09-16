Update 0.2.2

Thank you for your support, feedback and bug reports! There's still a lot to do. This week's update focuses on fixing reported issues.
Changelog
- Settings: Added Duplicate Key Binding support
- Settings: Added Highscore Auto Submit Toggle
- UI: Added Steam Deck Resolution Support and improved UI Scaling
- UI: Improved Menu Button Highlighting
- UI: Added button to switch the level up menu to transparent
- Fixed: Icons not changing in Cooldown Bar after Ingame Active System Reassignment
- Fixed: Downgrading Field Bug (e.g. Picking a second distortion field downgrades the existing one)
- Fixed: Rapid Fire Powerup and System Upgrade Cooldown Resets (e.g. The firing delay between Weapon 1 and Weapon2 suddenly changes)
- Fixed: Some Controller related glitches
- Multi Barrel Cannon replaces the Laser Cannon as Starter Weapon
- Distortion Field now benefits from the Weapon Enhancement
- Massively reduced the chance that a reroll gives the same card
- Slightly increased upgrade chance on Level Up
Changed files in this update