Outnumbered update for 16 September 2022

Update 0.2.2

Update 0.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support, feedback and bug reports! There's still a lot to do. This week's update focuses on fixing reported issues.

Changelog

  • Settings: Added Duplicate Key Binding support
  • Settings: Added Highscore Auto Submit Toggle
  • UI: Added Steam Deck Resolution Support and improved UI Scaling
  • UI: Improved Menu Button Highlighting
  • UI: Added button to switch the level up menu to transparent
  • Fixed: Icons not changing in Cooldown Bar after Ingame Active System Reassignment
  • Fixed: Downgrading Field Bug (e.g. Picking a second distortion field downgrades the existing one)
  • Fixed: Rapid Fire Powerup and System Upgrade Cooldown Resets (e.g. The firing delay between Weapon 1 and Weapon2 suddenly changes)
  • Fixed: Some Controller related glitches
  • Multi Barrel Cannon replaces the Laser Cannon as Starter Weapon
  • Distortion Field now benefits from the Weapon Enhancement
  • Massively reduced the chance that a reroll gives the same card
  • Slightly increased upgrade chance on Level Up

