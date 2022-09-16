 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 16 September 2022

[Ver 1.0.09160] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9530307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Replacement of events.
  • Shortened animations of some traps.
  • Improved UI of status screen.
  • Removed the limit of HP increase by items.
  • Added the ability to synthesize bangles and remove marks in the blacksmith shop.
  • Added the ability to synthesize bracelets at the potsherds in the dungeon.
  • Increase the probability of setting up pots in the dungeon.
  • Changed the name of the skill HP absorption.
  • Corrected the text of skill absorption efficiency.
  • Corrected the text of the skill Phoneme Effect.
  • Fixed a bug where skill Sucking Root Technician did not include some status abnormalities as targets.
  • Fixed a bug where skill Teleport Magic was disabling Magic Disable.
  • Fixed a bug where skill Splash was treated as magic.
  • Corrected the display color of the extended range when a skill's area of effect is extended.
  • Guidance not to bring in some forbidden books when reading books brought into the dungeon by monsters
  • Fixed a bug that caused game progress to stop due to skills involving movement.
  • Fixed a bug in which skills were not transferred correctly when a monster with a special status was made a friend.
  • Fixed a bug in which some skills were deleted.
  • Addition of materials
  • Increased the quantity of materials available from objects.
  • Adjustments to craft recipes.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some pouches to be inflicted with abnormal conditions when thrown.
  • Increased the appearance probability of some monsters (the probability does not vary depending on the dungeon level)
  • Corrected the text of the Monster Book.
  • Corrected the text of achievements.
  • Added new items to the Environment Settings (toggling camera vibration for congenial attacks, adjusting the maximum number of monsters displayed in a base).
  • Corrected the range when collecting furniture items.
  • Corrected the range for speaking, searching, etc. in the base.
  • Added object in the base.
  • Monsters can now lie down in the base.

Changed files in this update

