[Ver 1.0.09160] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Replacement of events.
- Shortened animations of some traps.
- Improved UI of status screen.
- Removed the limit of HP increase by items.
- Added the ability to synthesize bangles and remove marks in the blacksmith shop.
- Added the ability to synthesize bracelets at the potsherds in the dungeon.
- Increase the probability of setting up pots in the dungeon.
- Changed the name of the skill HP absorption.
- Corrected the text of skill absorption efficiency.
- Corrected the text of the skill Phoneme Effect.
- Fixed a bug where skill Sucking Root Technician did not include some status abnormalities as targets.
- Fixed a bug where skill Teleport Magic was disabling Magic Disable.
- Fixed a bug where skill Splash was treated as magic.
- Corrected the display color of the extended range when a skill's area of effect is extended.
- Guidance not to bring in some forbidden books when reading books brought into the dungeon by monsters
- Fixed a bug that caused game progress to stop due to skills involving movement.
- Fixed a bug in which skills were not transferred correctly when a monster with a special status was made a friend.
- Fixed a bug in which some skills were deleted.
- Addition of materials
- Increased the quantity of materials available from objects.
- Adjustments to craft recipes.
- Fixed a bug that caused some pouches to be inflicted with abnormal conditions when thrown.
- Increased the appearance probability of some monsters (the probability does not vary depending on the dungeon level)
- Corrected the text of the Monster Book.
- Corrected the text of achievements.
- Added new items to the Environment Settings (toggling camera vibration for congenial attacks, adjusting the maximum number of monsters displayed in a base).
- Corrected the range when collecting furniture items.
- Corrected the range for speaking, searching, etc. in the base.
- Added object in the base.
- Monsters can now lie down in the base.
Changed files in this update