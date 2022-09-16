 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spark the Electric Jester 2 update for 16 September 2022

Update v1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9530304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spark the Electric Jester 2 has just received an update, v1.5.

There isn't much to this version as it merely brings some performance optimizations made originally for the console version.

A couple things to note:

  • Your save file may not be carried over.
  • However, in the game's proprieties, you can revert to the previous version (1.3) and I believe it should keep your save data.
  • And yes, you can revert back to the previous version by right clicking the game, selecting proprieties and going to "BETAS".

Changed files in this update

Spark the Electric Jester 2 Content Depot 1079211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link