Spark the Electric Jester 2 has just received an update, v1.5.
There isn't much to this version as it merely brings some performance optimizations made originally for the console version.
A couple things to note:
- Your save file may not be carried over.
- However, in the game's proprieties, you can revert to the previous version (1.3) and I believe it should keep your save data.
- And yes, you can revert back to the previous version by right clicking the game, selecting proprieties and going to "BETAS".
Changed files in this update