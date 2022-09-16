Hot Fix is here!

The first hot fix for Food Truck Simulator is here. It was important to us to get a hot fix out before the weekend and we are already working on the next hot fix that we’d like to release sometime next week.

If you are suffering from performance issues, please help us by filling out the Performance Issue Survey. Especially the storage device bit gains more and more importance from what we can tell so far.

Bug Fixes

Fixes an issue with audio balance on dialogs.

Fixes multiple issues with the in-game radio and its stations.

Fixes an issue with traffic lights obstacles.

Fixes multiple physics obstacle issues in various areas of the game.

Fixes a road block issue in the Beach District.

Fixes an issue with Lucian’s job order list.

Performance

Fixes an issue that is likely to have caused many if not most issues with stuttering or temporary FPS loss during driving in the city. Even more improvements in this area are coming in next hot fix.

Improves performances related to NPCs.

Fixes a performance problem with render targets. This among other things could have caused massive performance drops when spreading tomato sauce or cleaning gas stations.

Languages

Fixes various font issues that causes certain translation or subtitles to not display correctly.

Fixes an overall issue in language version in the tutorial.

Adds Chinese (traditional) to the game.

Fixes issues with Chinese (simplified) language.

Fixes issues with Portuguese language.

Fixes issues with Portuguese (Brazil) language.

Fixes issues with Romanian language.

Fixes issues with Russian language, but more fixes will be necessary in next hot fix.

Fixes issues with Turkish language.

Fixes issues with Ukrainian language, but more fixes will be necessary in next hot fix.

And now we are off to work on the second hot fix for next week.