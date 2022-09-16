Update log V1.2.28418

Share · View all patches · Build 9530227 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

To our beloved SCP: Secret Files community:

We'll be implementing the following changes in this update:

[Game Functionality]

Fixed an issue where the game might crash and freeze after the story ends in the chapter featuring SCP-239.

A second confirmation pop-up window has been added when selecting "New Game" on the main screen. After the player selects "New Game", the original save game will be cleared.

Fixed an occasional crash in the corridor section when the player returns to the room in the chapter featuring SCP-7457.

Added a prompt when the game is finished, at which point the game will restart from the chapter featuring SCP-7457.

Fixed an issue where pressing the ESC key while playing the penny whistle in the chapter featuring SCP-1762 may cause the music to not pause correctly.

[Art]

Fixed the missing assets in room 906.

Fixed the missing subtitles in the end of the chapter featuring SCP-701, and optimized the animation performance.

Updated the visual effects of the oil barrel in the chapter featuring SCP-701 using flash effects.

[Localization]

Optimized Japanese localization

