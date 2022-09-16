Update log V1.2.28418

To our beloved SCP: Secret Files community:
We'll be implementing the following changes in this update:
[Game Functionality]
- Fixed an issue where the game might crash and freeze after the story ends in the chapter featuring SCP-239.
- A second confirmation pop-up window has been added when selecting "New Game" on the main screen. After the player selects "New Game", the original save game will be cleared.
- Fixed an occasional crash in the corridor section when the player returns to the room in the chapter featuring SCP-7457.
- Added a prompt when the game is finished, at which point the game will restart from the chapter featuring SCP-7457.
- Fixed an issue where pressing the ESC key while playing the penny whistle in the chapter featuring SCP-1762 may cause the music to not pause correctly.
[Art]
- Fixed the missing assets in room 906.
- Fixed the missing subtitles in the end of the chapter featuring SCP-701, and optimized the animation performance.
- Updated the visual effects of the oil barrel in the chapter featuring SCP-701 using flash effects.
[Localization]
- Optimized Japanese localization
