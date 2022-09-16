- Fixed some of the wrong settings of Zero-Dimensional Metropolis on normal difficulty.
- Fixed the background music play of the prologue episode.
- Fixed the problem that some characters may perform wrong moves in certain situations.
Super Alloy Ranger update for 16 September 2022
V1.00202209162000 Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
