Super Alloy Ranger update for 16 September 2022

V1.00202209162000 Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed some of the wrong settings of Zero-Dimensional Metropolis on normal difficulty.
  2. Fixed the background music play of the prologue episode.
  3. Fixed the problem that some characters may perform wrong moves in certain situations.

