In Memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Like most here in the UK, we are saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Join us in celebrating the life of Her Majesty with the new Bonus Book image we have added to Coloring Pixels in Her memory.



Whether you are affected by the recent news or not, we hope you will enjoy this update and the free image that comes with it.

Coloring Pixels v1.18.2 Patch Notes

New Features

Added a free image "The Queen" to the Bonus book.

Bug Fixes and Misc