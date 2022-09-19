 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coloring Pixels update for 19 September 2022

In Memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Share · View all patches · Build 9530091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Queen Elizabeth II

Like most here in the UK, we are saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Join us in celebrating the life of Her Majesty with the new Bonus Book image we have added to Coloring Pixels in Her memory.

Whether you are affected by the recent news or not, we hope you will enjoy this update and the free image that comes with it.

Coloring Pixels v1.18.2 Patch Notes

New Features
  • Added a free image "The Queen" to the Bonus book.
Bug Fixes and Misc
  • Fixed a bug that made books invisible if you new game plus a book more than 4 times.

Changed files in this update

Coloring Pixels Content Depot 897331
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Depot Mac Depot 897332
  • Loading history…
Coloring Pixels Linux Depot 897333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link