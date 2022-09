Share · View all patches · Build 9530083 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 02:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Adventurers!

An update for Steam version of DNF Duel have been released with modifications on September 26, 19:00 (PDT).

Following bugs has been fixed from the update.

the bug where attack buttons are unresponsive intermittently.

the bug where screen freezes intermittently when matched in Rank Match.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you for your patience and support.